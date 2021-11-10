Advertisement

Marjorie A Zehr, 81 of Sackets Harbor

By Submitted by funeral home
Nov. 10, 2021
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie A Zehr, 81 of Sackets Harbor passed away at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home in Watertown.

Marge was born May 23, 1940 in Watertown to Benjamin and Laura (Widrick) Zehr. She graduated from Belleville Union Academy in 1958. She went to House of the Good Samaritan Nursing School and graduated in 1962 and received the Walter S. Atkinson Star Award the highest honor given to Nursing graduates for academic and clinical achievement. Marge started her career at House of the Good Samaritan as a Med Surgical Nurse. She continued her education and earned her BSN in 1975 and MSN in 1982 through Syracuse University. During her career at Samaritan, she was instrumental in setting up the Coronary Care unit and the ICU and retired in 2002 as Nurse Manager at the ICU.

Marge was an active member of the Woodville Mennonite Church which later became Grace Community Church in Adams Center there she served as secretary after her retirement and helped set up many of the policies and procedures. She also enjoyed golfing, bowling and going on cruises.

Surviving is her longtime friend Marie Hess, sister Marlyn (Loren) Widrick and many nieces’ nephews, friends and her church family. She was predeceased by her parents Ben and Laura and a brother Glen Zehr.

A Graveside Service will be 10am, Saturday November 13, 2021 at Woodville Cemetery. Calling Hours will follow from 11:30-1:00pm with a Funeral Service at 1pm at Grace Community Church, Adams Center.

Donations may be made in her honor to Grace Community Church, 17784 Michael Rd, Adams Center, NY 13606.

