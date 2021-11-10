Mary Hayes (Ford), 56, of Massena

Mary Hayes (Ford) of Jacksonville, FL passed away unexpectedly at age 56 on October 18, 2021. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Mary Hayes (Ford) of Jacksonville, FL passed away unexpectedly at age 56 on October 18, 2021.

Mary was born in Massena, NY on August 16, 1965 to Harold and Elizabeth. She was a bright natured, generous person with a witty sense of humor. Mary most enjoyed time surrounded by close family and friends. After enjoying traveling various parts of the world while serving 8 years in the United States Navy, Mary eventually settled in Jacksonville, Florida where she married her loving husband Brad and built a life and family with their two sons, Michael and Bradley. Mary was the rock on which her family stood, always offering a firm foundation of love and support. When she lost her husband to sudden death during BJ’s freshman year as a new Georgetown basketball recruit, Mary was there to lean on and guide her sons through their grief. Despite being a new widow with an empty nest, Mary unselfishly encouraged her sons to pursue their future dreams.

Mary is survived by her two sons, Michael Ford and Bradley Hayes; her grandsons, “Deuce” and “Peanut”; her mother, Elizabeth Greenwood; her step-father, Robert Greenwood; her siblings, Chevy Ford and wife Gina, Lisa Fregoe and husband Lee, Joseph Ford and wife Cheryl, Beth Ford, Valerie Haynes, Marcia Brothers and husband Ted, Laurie Thomas and husband Charles, and Robert Greenwood and wife Kristy. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and friends who have become family. Mary is predeceased by her husband Brad Hayes (October 2012) and her father Harold Ford (August 1981).

Mary was full of kindness and compassion and shared that love with anyone she encountered including family, neighbors, friends and even strangers in need. She brought warmth and peace to those around her and although her time with us has been cut short, her legacy will live on through her sons and grandsons.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial on November 20, 2021 from noon to 4:00 PM at the Massena American Legion Post No. 79 located at 40 E Orvis Street, Massena, NY 13662.

In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to be made in her memory to her children at https://gofund.me/9f3a6a44

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photos and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.