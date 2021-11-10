Michelle R. Jessman, 60, of Watertown

Michelle R. Jessman, 60, Watertown, passed away Tuesday morning at her residence following her battle against cancer. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michelle R. Jessman, 60, Watertown, passed away Tuesday morning at her residence following her battle against cancer.

A Celebration of Life for Michelle will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, November 13th at Smithville Baptist Church with Pastor Terry Alford officiating. Burial will follow the Celebration in Lakeside Cemetery, Sackets Harbor. Calling hours will precede the Celebration of Life at the church beginning at 10:00am.

Born in Elizabeth City, North Carolina on April 15, 1961, Michelle was a daughter to Larry E. and Sharon (Bishop) Groff. Following graduation from Watertown High School, Michelle enlisted in the United States Navy in 1979 and was honorably discharged in 1985.

Following her military service, she lived and worked in Iceland and Maine until moving to Watertown in 1995 where she worked as a bus driver for the City of Watertown. Michelle married Matthew Jessman in 1999. She also worked as a property manager for the Two Plus Four Property Management Company, managing several properties in Jefferson County. She retired in 2015 due to her battle with cancer.

Michelle was a member, Elder, and treasurer at the Smithville Baptist Church. She was also a member of the quilting guild in Adams.

She is survived by her husband, Matthew, her father, Larry Groff in Pulaski; her daughter, Cassandra (Kayle) Rivers in Sedley, Virginia; her grandchildren, Elijah Carson, Scarlett Carson, Hazel Rivers; her siblings, Laurel J. (Michael) Adair, Watertown; Barry Groff, Sean (Linda) Groff, and Dale Groff, all of Watertown. Michelle is also survived by several aunts, nieces, nephews, & cousins.

Michelle is predeceased by her mother Sharon in 2007 and her granddaughter, Emerson Claire Rivers in 2017.

Michelle is remembered by her unwavering faith in God, dedication to her family, patience, generosity, loyalty, and genuine love for her friends and family. She is a testimony of strength and inspiration for all that know and love her. While she will be forever missed, her family celebrates her peace and healing in the arms of Jesus. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com..

The funeral service will be streamed online and can be viewed at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

