Morning Checkup: Festival of Trees coming soon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Festival of Trees is just around the corner.

K.I. LaClair chairs the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation and Shawna Cutuli is with the Watertown Family YMCA.

The event benefits both organizations. Watch the video for their interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The event is from Friday, November 26 through Saturday, December 4 at the former Bon-Ton at Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall.

It features decorated Christmas trees that will be auctioned off to raise money for the two organizations.

A live tree auction will be Friday, December 3. It will air on our sister station, WNYF Fox 28. There will also be a silent auction while the festival is underway.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers and sponsors.

Find out more at http://samaritanhealth.com/festivaloftrees.

