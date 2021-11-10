Private funeral services for Patricia A. Fritz, 82, of Ogdensburg will be held at a later date. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Private funeral services for Patricia A. Fritz, 82, of Ogdensburg will be held at a later date. Mrs. Fritz passed away at her home on Monday, November 8th, 2021 surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

Patricia A. Fritz was born on March 22, 1939 in Ogdensburg, she was the daughter of the late John Garrow and Ruth (Mashaw) St. Denny She was a 1957 graduate of Phoenix High School. On October 12, 1957 she married Raymond D. Fritz at the Ogdensburg Methodist Church. She worked for over 30 years at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center as a Mental Health Therapy Aide until her retirement. She loved to camp, always had a custom van, enjoyed reading, watching TV, especially Tom Selleck in Magnum P.I. and Bluebloods. She had a love for her pets. She could always be counted on and was the rock of her family. Most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters; Vicky Fritz of Ogdensburg and Tina (Dan) Green of Ogdensburg, her son Bob (Alice) Fritz of Lousiville N.Y. Her grandchildren Michael Fritz, Alexianna Cooke, Sonja and Max Green also survive.

She was predeceased by her husband Raymond D. Fritz and her siblings; John “Jackie” Garrow and Dawn Garrow.

Donations in Patricia’s memory may be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA 6718 Route 68 Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley 6805 US 11 Potsdam, NY 13676.

