Salvation Army gets head start on Red Kettle campaign

By Keir Chapman
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ringing bells and red kettles - the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser is back.

Just like last year, the Watertown group launched the campaign earlier than in the past. Captain Dom Nicoll says it’s to get people used to seeing the red kettles in the community.

Right now, kettles can be found at Kinney Drugs on Coffeen and State streets, and Tops Markets on Washington Street and Seaway Plaza.

Nicoll says the kettle campaign is the Salvation Army’s most important money maker.

“The red kettles go a long way in our mission in the community. To feed in our soup kitchen, we feed over 80 to 100 people a day, Monday through Friday. These funds help to support that, along with all of the other things we try to do. Along with our youth programs, tying to help out families in need,” he said.

Nicoll says they hope to be ringing bells and getting donations in the Salmon Run Mall this weekend.

