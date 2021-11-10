School honors veterans, active duty military

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Veterans and active-duty service members are being honored at Copenhagen Central School.

Flags and memorabilia are showcased at the front door and halls along the school’s main entrance are covered in photos - each with an individual story.

The photos honor those from the War of 1812 through now.

Each person honored has ties to Copenhagen and, in total, there are more than 220 photos.

It’s a tradition at the school since the late 1990s.

“The stories are absolutely amazing. So, I encourage people to talk. If they can talk to family members and get their story, I think it’d be phenomenal,” said Dawn Carroll, veteran, teacher’s aide.

The display will stay up for about a month after Veterans Day.

