Terry O. Bellinger, 76, of Lisbon

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Terry O. Bellinger, age 76, of Lisbon, NY will be on Friday November 12, 2021 at

4:00PM with pastor Richard Ladouceur at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be from

2:00PM until the time of service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Services are under the

care and direction of Frary Funeral Home. Mr. Bellinger passed away on Tuesday November 9, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Terry is survived by his beloved wife Linda Bellinger; his children Kathy Race, Terri McKenna and her

husband, Jay, Nathan Bellinger and his significant other, Tabitha Bolster; his grandchildren Kylie

Santamoor and her husband, Jon, Adam Race and his significant other, Bridget Lucas, Anne McKenna,

Faith McKenna, and Mae McKenna; his great grandchildren Chase Santamoor and Owen Santamoor; his

sister Dawn, his brother Stephen and his wife, Denise, his brother Brent and his wife, Jeanie, and his

brother George and his wife, Alice.

Terry was born January 18, 1945 to Roger Bellinger and Helen (Livingston) Bellinger. He graduated from

Lisbon High School in 1962 and soon after served in the United States Air Force. He married Linda Trudell on May 18, 1973. Terry drove tractor trailer for McCadam Cheese and Walmart for 40 years.

Mr. Bellinger enjoyed competing in antique tractor pulls, collecting and restoring antique tractors,

Nascar, golfing, boating, camping, and especially having Sunday night dinners with his family. He was a

member of the Tractor Pullers Association.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Terry’s name to Northern Lights Home Health Care, 91 Main

Street, Canton NY 13617.

