Thomas E. LaJoy, Sr., 79, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Thomas E. LaJoy, Sr., age 79, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 12:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg with Pastor Reginald Curtis officiating. Burial will be in Ogdensburgh Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 10:00AM until the time of the service. Mr. LaJoy passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center surrounded by his loving family.

Thomas is survived by two sons; Thomas LaJoy, Jr. and his companion, Josephine, of Moores Forks, NY, and Jamie (Kimberly) LaJoy of Mauk, GA; four daughters, Debra (LaJoy) Brenno and her fiancé, Tim Evans, of Brier Hill, NY, Kimberly(Richard) Gilmore of Chazy, NY, Diane LaJoy of Ogdensburg, NY, and Stacy LaJoy of Ogdensburg, NY; fifteen grandchildren, Katrina LaJoy, Danielle LaJoy, April (Spearance) Fullerton, Dylan Brenno, Alyssa Brenno, Ashley Gilmore, Courtney Gilmore, Lindsey Gilmore, Jamie Rosemary (LaJoy) Ray, Tanner LaJoy, Casey Sharlow, McKenzie Sharlow, Colin LaJoy, and Brittney Rheome, and nine great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Rosemary (LaFlair) LaJoy in 1998, his parents; Alfred and Cora (Smith) LaJoy, his brothers, Harry LaJoy and Junior LaJoy; a sister, Helen, and his grandson, Nathan LaJoy.

Mr. LaJoy was born on May 13, 1942 in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Alfred and Cora (Smith) LaJoy. Mr. LaJoy graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. After high school Thomas served in the Army National Guard. He married his high school sweetheart, Rosemary LaFlair, on December 30, 1961, in Ogdensburg, NY. He worked at Diamond International and Newbridge where he later retired.

Mr. LaJoy loved gardening, taking long walks, fishing, researching family genealogy, watching the Buffalo Bills football team, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Donations may be made in Mr. LaJoy’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter, P.O. Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218. Online condolences can be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

