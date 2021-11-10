Advertisement

Thomas E. LaJoy, Sr., 79, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Funeral services for Thomas E. LaJoy, Sr., age 79, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday,...
Funeral services for Thomas E. LaJoy, Sr., age 79, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 12:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg with Pastor Reginald Curtis officiating.(Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Thomas E. LaJoy, Sr., age 79, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 12:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg with Pastor Reginald Curtis officiating. Burial will be in Ogdensburgh Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 10:00AM until the time of the service. Mr. LaJoy passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center surrounded by his loving family.

Thomas is survived by two sons; Thomas LaJoy, Jr. and his companion, Josephine, of Moores Forks, NY, and Jamie (Kimberly) LaJoy of Mauk, GA; four daughters, Debra (LaJoy) Brenno and her fiancé, Tim Evans, of Brier Hill, NY, Kimberly(Richard) Gilmore of Chazy, NY, Diane LaJoy of Ogdensburg, NY, and Stacy LaJoy of Ogdensburg, NY; fifteen grandchildren, Katrina LaJoy, Danielle LaJoy, April (Spearance) Fullerton, Dylan Brenno, Alyssa Brenno, Ashley Gilmore, Courtney Gilmore, Lindsey Gilmore, Jamie Rosemary (LaJoy) Ray, Tanner LaJoy, Casey Sharlow, McKenzie Sharlow, Colin LaJoy, and Brittney Rheome, and nine great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Rosemary (LaFlair) LaJoy in 1998, his parents; Alfred and Cora (Smith) LaJoy, his brothers, Harry LaJoy and Junior LaJoy; a sister, Helen, and his grandson, Nathan LaJoy.

Mr. LaJoy was born on May 13, 1942 in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Alfred and Cora (Smith) LaJoy. Mr. LaJoy graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. After high school Thomas served in the Army National Guard. He married his high school sweetheart, Rosemary LaFlair, on December 30, 1961, in Ogdensburg, NY. He worked at Diamond International and Newbridge where he later retired.

Mr. LaJoy loved gardening, taking long walks, fishing, researching family genealogy, watching the Buffalo Bills football team, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Donations may be made in Mr. LaJoy’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter, P.O. Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218. Online condolences can be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Cardboard pile at the Jefferson County Recycling and Solid Waste Center
Jefferson County sees unprecedented spike in recyclables
Private funeral services for Patricia A. Fritz, 82, of Ogdensburg will be held at a later date.
Patricia A. Fritz, 82, of Ogdensburg
Dr. Gerald Lawrence Regan DDS, born in Massena, NY, son of the late Dr. Leo Patrick and...
Dr. Gerald Lawrence Regan DDS, of Massena
Hospital overload
7 hospitals in northern & central NY had to divert patients over the weekend

Obituaries

Jerry F. Durham, age 71, of Oswegatchie, was called home on November 9, 2021 at the Samaritan...
Jerry F. Durham, 71, of Oswegatchie
Candles
Pamela M. Shoemaker, 66, of Massena
Candles
Terry L. McGregor, 60, of Massena
Barbara R. Briggs, 60, of 51 Wells Street, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning at a...
Barbara R. Briggs, 60, of DeKalb Junction
COVID-19 Deaths
2 new COVID deaths reported in region
Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
Salvation Army gets head start on Red Kettle campaign