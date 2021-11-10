Advertisement

Time to submit your Youth Giving Challenge essay

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Seventh and eighth graders in the tri-county region have about a week and a half to submit their essays about what “community” means to them.

Mary Perrine from the Northern New York Community Foundation and past winner Zachary Kilburn explained what the Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge is about.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Students submit essays on the meaning of community and choose an organization that best exemplifies their idea of it. Zachary’s nonprofit was the Jefferson County SPCA. His advice: write from the heart.

The foundation will give $500 to each organization chosen by the 20 winners.

The deadline to enter is Friday, November 19.

You can find out more at nnycf.org/givingchallenge.

