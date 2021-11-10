Traffic advisory: Arsenal Street in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Work on the downtown portion of Watertown’s Arsenal Street could slow traffic Wednesday.

City crews will be repairing the street in the 100 and 200 blocks. That’s in front of the Jefferson County office building, county court, and the DMV.

The eastbound lane (toward downtown) will be closed. Parking will be reduced on the south side of Arsenal between Arcade and Sherman streets. Two-way traffic will be maintained by shifting traffic lanes.

Work was scheduled to start at 5 a.m. and should be completed by 4 p.m.

If you plan to drive down that way, you might want to take a different route.

