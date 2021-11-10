Turning colder by the weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With highs expected in the upper 40s and low 50s, today will be average.

Any rain lingering from overnight will push off to the east. Skies start mostly cloudy and become mostly sunny by late morning.

It gets chilly overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s.

Thursday will be a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 50s.

There will be rain Friday, but it should end by early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Then temperatures fall day by day.

Highs will be 48 on Saturday, 43 on Sunday, 40 on Monday, and 38 on Tuesday.

We’ll have rain Saturday afternoon and rain is likely on Sunday.

A mix of rain and snow could fall on Monday and there’s a small chance of mixed precipitation on Tuesday.

