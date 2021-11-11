Advertisement

Benefit held for workers displaced by Whistle Stop Tavern fire

A benefit was held Thursday to help workers displace by Saturday's fire at the Whistle Stop Tavern.(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - When the popular Whistle Stop Tavern went up in smoke Saturday, people not only lost a spot to grab a bite to eat and a have drink, workers also lost their jobs. A benefit was held Thursday to help them out.

“My kids would come here with me and play pool and have food and they kind of grew up here and it’s just a second home for me,” said Jessica Kallay, who worked at the Whistle Stop Tavern on Route 3 near Deferiet for over a decade.

She and 14 other employees are now temporarily out of job after the restaurant caught fire last Saturday evening.

“I really didn’t believe it at first. I thought maybe just a small, maybe grease fire in the kitchen or something, I didn’t expect half of the building to be on the ground,” said Kallay.

Fire crews were able to save as much of the building as they could, but restaurant owners says the structure is likely a total loss, leaving their employees without a steady flow of income right before the holidays.

So, the owners decided to hold a steak benefit with all of the proceeds being spread among their employees.

“We got through COVID, maintained most of them through COVID. We wanted to make sure that everyone could stay together and keep the ball rolling,” said Jim Uhlinger, co-owner.

People came out quickly in support of the cause. The dinners sold out in mere minutes. Uhlinger says it just shows what living in a close knit community is all about.

“The outpouring when things go bad amazes me for a small town. I have seen some benefits raise some crazy money for things and it kinda makes you appreciate living in a small town,” he said.

Uhlinger says it will still be a few weeks before they know when they can reopen the doors again but he says in the meantime, they will continue holding benefits to help out their employees.

