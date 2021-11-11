Advertisement

Case Middle School presents ‘The Lion King Jr.’

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students at Case Middle School in Watertown are presenting “The Lion King Jr.” this weekend.

Samuel DeMarco is Mufasa and Mason Andiorio plays Simba as an adult. You can watch their interview on 7 News This Morning in the video above.

Curtain times are 7 p.m. on Friday, November 12 and Saturday, November 13. There’s also a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday. All performances are in the high school auditorium.

Audience members are required to wear masks.

Tickets are $5. They’re available in the main office or at the door.

You can learn more by calling 315-785-3870.

