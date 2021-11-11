Cindy K. Piddock, 64, formerly of Carthage, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2021 at her home in South Carolina, with her family by her side. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Cindy K. Piddock, 64, formerly of Carthage, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2021 at her home in South Carolina, with her family by her side.

Cindy was born on May 9, 1957 in Carthage, daughter of the late Clair Love & Virginia Mae (Decker) Cook. In 1975 she graduated from Carthage Central School. After her work at Fort Drum, she was employed as an Administration Executive with MWR in Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

On July 8, 2000 she married Charles Piddock in Evans Mills.

Cindy loved watching New York Yankees baseball, doing puzzles, and playing Hay Day on her iPad. She was known to never sit still, and her favorite past time was searching the beach for seashells. Most of all, she loved any time spent with her family and her beloved German Shepherds.

Survivors include her husband, Charles of South Carolina; three children, Amy Patchin of Carthage; Becky (Wade) Coutermarsh of Hammond; and David Patchin of Natural Bridge; nine siblings, Janice (Bob) Piatt of Evans Mills; Joanne Houston of Carthage; John (Brenda) Cook of Evans Mills; Terry (Shirley) Cook of Great Bend; Connie Pickering of Carthage; Michael (Dorothy) Cook of Maryland; Tammy (Keith) Widrick of North Carolina; Gina (Tom) Powell of South Carolina; and Randy Cook of South Carolina; a brother-in-law, Raymond Piddock of Watertown; and nine grandchildren, Michael; Jacob; Christopher; Brooke; Hailee; Lucas; Loralee; Averi; and Iyla.

No public services will be held at this time.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.