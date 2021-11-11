Connie Ann Houmiel, 70, formerly of Massena

Connie Ann Houmiel, 70, peacefully passed away on November 4, 2021. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Connie Ann Houmiel, 70, peacefully passed away on November 4, 2021.

Mrs. Houmiel was born in Massena, New York, and was the daughter of the late Ray Wilson Cross and Winifred Osler Cross. She loved teaching and was a teacher at First Baptist Church of Evans for over 25 years. Connie also loved gardening and antiquing with her friends but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Connie is survived by her husband, James Richard Houmiel Jr; a son, Christopher Houmiel; a daughter, Morgan Duckworth; her brother, Gary (Gladys) Cross; 2 beloved grandchildren, Zoey Houmiel and Jack Duckworth.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her sister Barbara Love.

Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, November 15, 2021 from 11:00 – 12:30 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 pm in Louisville Community Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.donaldsonfh.com

