Demonstrators rally to save Ogdensburg prision

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Residents rallied in Ogdensburg Thursday to save a prison slated for closure.

People with sign were out in front of city hall, looking for public support.

On Monday, the state announced 6 state prisons would be closing, including Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, which was just around 40 percent full.

The closure comes at the end of March. The jobs at the prison will be transferred to other facilities.

