Dollar Tree opening store in old Rite Aid building in Watertown

Dollar Tree store sign
Dollar Tree store sign(MGN, Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The former Rite Aid building on State Street in Watertown will soon be home to a new Dollar Tree store.

The retailer announced Thursday that it plans to open the store in early 2022.

Dollar Tree stores typically employ 12 to 20 associates. The company says applicants can apply online at www.DollarTree.com/careers or in person at the store location closer to the opening date.

The building at 842 State Street has sat empty since Rite Aid closed in June 2018 after being acquired by Walgreens.

Dollar Tree operated 15,865 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of July 31, 2021. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada.

