Advertisement

Linda A. (Peck) LaClair, 73, of Champion

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - Linda A. (Peck) LaClair, 73, died peacefully Thursday, November 11, 2021 at her brother’s home under the care of Jefferson County Hospice.  Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Cindy K. Piddock, 64, formerly of Carthage, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2021 at her...
Cindy K. Piddock, 64, formerly of Carthage
Pauline A. Countryman,78, widow of Peter Countryman, Sr., passed away Wednesday, November 10th...
Pauline A. Countryman,78, of Watertown
After a long and well-lived life, Eleanor A. Shafanda, 99, entered into eternal life on Friday,...
Eleanor A. Shafanda, 99, of Watertown
Veterans from the Cape Vincent American Legion marched down Broadway Street Thursday.
Veterans Day observed across north country

Obituaries

Terry L. McGregor, 60, passed away Tuesday morning, November 9, 2021 at University of Vermont...
Terry L. McGregor, 60, of Massena
Candles
Charlotte B. Cook, age 86, of Massena
Connie Ann Houmiel, 70, peacefully passed away on November 4, 2021.
Connie Ann Houmiel, 70, formerly of Massena
Samaritan Summit Village
Visits resume at Samaritan Summit Village
A display case at the high school has been dedicated to Robert William Farrand, a 1952 graduate...
South Jeff H.S. unveils permanent tribute to veteran
Dollar Tree store sign
Dollar Tree opening store in old Rite Aid building in Watertown