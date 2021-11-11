Linda A. (Peck) LaClair, 73, of Champion

CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - Linda A. (Peck) LaClair, 73, died peacefully Thursday, November 11, 2021 at her brother’s home under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.