Local athletes sign to continue careers at Division I schools

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday was a big day for a couple of local athletes as they signed play for college Division I programs.

Family, friends, teammates, and coaches gathered at the Zero Dock Street restaurant in Carthage on Wednesday night as Comets lacrosse player Carter Kempney made it official, signing his letter of intent to play lacrosse at Syracuse University.

Kempney is following a long line of Carthage players to suit up for the Orange on the lacrosse field and following in the footsteps of his sisters Kailah and Braelie, who played at Syracuse for new men’s coach Gary Gait.

“I’m really happy that this day came, and I finally get to sign to Syracuse,” Kempney said. “I chose Syracuse not only because it’s a huge history in the Carthage program but also I got to go to the Dome ever since I was a little kid and was lucky enough to where both my sisters played there, so it’s always kind of felt like home to me and now I finally get to go there myself.”

“We know Gary Gait from our other two daughters who have played with him and we’re excited,” his father, Scott, said. “He’s excited.”

The five-star recruit scored 63 goals and dished out 15 assists this past season and has 109 goals in his career with the Comets.

Carthage coach Jason Coffman says Syracuse is getting the total package with Kempney.

“On the field he’s an incredible scorer, he’s a great leader, he plays hard all the time, he’s the guy that plays offense for you, plays defense for you, does anything you need him to do,” the coach said. “But more than that, Carter’s such a great kid off the field.”

Carter Kempney, continuing the family tradition on the lacrosse field at Syracuse University.

LaFargeville's Wyatt Parliament will take his skills to the next level after signing to play baseball at Division I Rutgers. (WWNY)

With a stroke of the pen, LaFargeville’s Wyatt Parliament made it official by signing a letter of intent to play baseball at Division I Rutgers in the Big 10 conference.

It’s the culmination of a lifelong dream for the right-handed pitcher who has dominated in the Frontier League over the past couple of seasons.

In seven games this past season for the Thousand Islands Vikings, Parliament pitched 37 and 2/3 innings, allowing 2 earned runs on 10 hits, walking 6, and striking out 90 batters.

“I’ve been working my whole life to be a pitcher and just throwing and doing all the things right,” Parliament said, “and I saw in Rutgers great coaching staff, great conference, great academics and it was just the right fit.”

“It’s awesome to see, ‘cause Wyatt’s had this goal for a long time,” father Scott Parliament said. “He always wanted to play at the next level. He’s worked hard, he’s done everything he’s had to do to do it. Works every day. It’s just great to see him get a chance to play at the next level.”

Not only does Parliament excel on the field, but he also excels in the classroom. LaFargeville athletic director Steven Newcombe says the Scarlet Knights are getting a well-rounded person both on and off the field.

“Wyatt’s Division I all the way through, not just as a player but as a person,” Newcomb said. “But Wyatt worked hard to be Division I at a high level. Wyatt’s going to impress a lot of people with his playing skills but Wyatt’s a great young man and he’s going to impress a lot of people that way as well.”

Wyatt Parliament, fulfilling a lifelong dream and looking to make a name for himself on the national level.

Wednesday’s local scores

State Class A volleyball subregional playoffs

Fulton 3, Massena 0

State Class B volleyball subregional playoffs

Peru 3, Malone 2

State Class C volleyball subregional playoffs

Canton 3, Saranac Lake 0

State Class D volleyball subregional playoffs

Chateaugay 3, Northern Adirondack 0

Men’s college basketball

Mohawk Valley 93, Jefferson 73

Women’s college basketball

Jefferson 103, Mohawk Valley 49

Pro hockey

Danbury 4, Watertown 3

