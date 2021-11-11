Pauline A. Countryman,78, of Watertown

Pauline A. Countryman,78, widow of Peter Countryman, Sr., passed away Wednesday, November 10th , 2021 following a brief illness. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Pauline A. Countryman,78, widow of Peter Countryman, Sr., passed away Wednesday, November 10th , 2021 following a brief illness.

The funeral service will be 1 pm Monday, November 15th, 2021 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Pastor Jeffrey Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours are from 11 am to 1 pm prior to the service on Monday.

She is survived by her children, Tina Gault, Paula (Chris) Warner, Georgiana Davis, Marvin (Kim) Countryman, Amy (Bobby) Clukey, Peter Jr. (Melissa) Countryman; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; two brothers Claude and Gene Burker and a sister Carol Dixon; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two great grandsons, Brandon James Gault and Rayson Merrick Clukey.

Pauline was born in Watertown May 3rd, 1943, a daughter to Albert and Alice Blowers Burker. She married Peter Countryman, Sr. May 7th, 1961 in Brownville. Mr. Countryman passed away on July 4th of this year.

Pauline enjoyed spending her time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed collecting anything with elephants and CocaCola collectables. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

