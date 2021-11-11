Advertisement

South Jeff H.S. unveils permanent tribute to veteran

By Brendan Straub
Nov. 11, 2021
TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - The South Jefferson Central School District is forever honoring one of its military veterans.

A display case at the high school has been dedicated to Robert William Farrand, a 1952 graduate of what used to be Adams High School.

Farrand served in the U.S. Navy for almost 7 years. He then became a foreign service officer for the U.S Department of State.

He is most known for his time serving in the Soviet Union during the Cold War and for becoming the supervisor of the Brčko District of Bosnia and Herzegovina. That’s where Farrand led the district through reconstruction after years of unrest.

Students in the AP U.S. History class were able to speak with Farrand over video chat earlier this year.

“His accomplishments in the aftermath of the Yugoslavia conflict just show how much one can accomplish when one is committed,” said Kyle Creighton, student

“You know, I tell them, hey, this was when I was literally in your place in high school studying it as a current event. Now I know someone who was actually there and we get to talk about how that all happened, how that all came down,” said Alyssa Freeland, teacher.

After speaking with Farrand and compiling the rest of their research, the students were able to put together the display to honor him as a distinguished alumnus for many years to come.

