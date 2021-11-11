Terry L. McGregor, 60, of Massena

Terry L. McGregor, 60, passed away Tuesday morning, November 9, 2021 at University of Vermont Medical Center after a long battle with diabetes. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Terry L. McGregor, 60, passed away Tuesday morning, November 9, 2021 at University of Vermont Medical Center after a long battle with diabetes.

Terry was born on October 29, 1961 in Massena, the son of Ida (Duquette) and the late Robert McGregor. He attended schools in Massena and later earned his GED. On June 19, 1993, he married Bridget Plourde in Massena.

Terry loved working outside doing landscape work and took great pride in the work he did with McLean Nursery for many years. He later worked as a cook at Val Haven and worked for a time at the Walmart Distribution Center. He greatly enjoyed cooking, playing bingo, camping and fishing with his boys when they were younger, hanging out with his friends, and cherished the time her was able to spend with his grandchildren.

Terry is survived by his wife; his sons, Terry “Magoo” McGregor, II, Tyler McGregor, Travis McGregor, and Tanner McGregor, all of Massena; 7 grandchildren; his mother, Ida McGregor of Massena; his sister, Lynn Brown of Massena; his brother, Dale McGregor of Massena; many nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Harley.

Terry was predeceased by his father, Robert on November 21, 1983; and a brother, Robert “Bubba” McGregor.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, however there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in his memory to the American Diabetes Association.

Memories may be shared and condolences offered online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.