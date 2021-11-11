Veterans Day observed across north country

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Veterans Day memorials covered all corners of the north country and the communities we visited observed the day in different ways.

Veterans from the Cape Vincent American Legion marched down Broadway Street, shutting down the main road on their way to the monument right by the village green.

There, a ceremony to remind everyone of the importance of Veterans Day.

Touched by the showing of support was 104-year-old World War II vet Glenn Dodge.

“You feel darn good. You feel warm. I think that’s about the way to say it. You feel grateful,” he said.

He’s one of seven soldiers who have been with the Legion for 60 plus years.

The acting commander says this year, the group went out of its way to recognize those veterans.

“On Veterans Day, it’s usually you honor those who have passed. But, it’s also to honor those that are still with us,” said

Joe Chavoustie, acting commander, Cape Vincent American Legion Post 832.

In Watertown, VFW Post 1400 hosted a wreath laying ceremony at its Bellew Avenue location and another at the county office building.

Commander Stephen Roberts says to him, Veterans Day is the most important day of the year.

“Today’s the day, that if you love your freedom, your liberties, your rights that you have in your country, then thank a veteran,” he said.

Fort Drum held a wreath laying of its own on Wednesday to honor veterans both living and dead.

Back in Cape Vincent, the day may be named after Veterans, but Dodge says it’s not just about them.

“They’re turning out to honor veterans. But they’re honoring the whole country, not just veterans,” he said.

