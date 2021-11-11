Advertisement

Visits resume at Samaritan Summit Village

Samaritan Summit Village
Samaritan Summit Village(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There were no COVID numbers to report Thursday because of Veterans Day; county offices were closed for the day.

However, there’s this piece of news related to COVID: family visitations are back on at Samaritan Summit Village.

The Watertown facility reports it has had 2 weeks of negative COVID test results for staff and residents, which means family visitations for both assisted living and skilled nursing residents can resume effective Thursday.

Visits are limited to certain hours.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital overload
7 hospitals in northern & central NY had to divert patients over the weekend
Gerald Mack
Former Ogdensburg fire captain charged in mayor tire-slashing
Scott Cooley
Lowville man accused of raping child in 2015
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
State apparently spent $10M on Ogdensburg prison it plans to close
The Tops location on Washington Street in Watertown.
Watertown’s Tops grocery stores to be sold

Latest News

A display case at the high school has been dedicated to Robert William Farrand, a 1952 graduate...
South Jeff H.S. unveils permanent tribute to veteran
Dollar Tree store sign
Dollar Tree opening store in old Rite Aid building in Watertown
Case Middle School's "The Lion King Jr."
Case Middle School presents ‘The Lion King Jr.’
Carthage's Carter Kempney signs to play Division I lacrosse at Syracuse University.
Local athletes sign to continue careers at Division I schools