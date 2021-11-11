Visits resume at Samaritan Summit Village

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There were no COVID numbers to report Thursday because of Veterans Day; county offices were closed for the day.

However, there’s this piece of news related to COVID: family visitations are back on at Samaritan Summit Village.

The Watertown facility reports it has had 2 weeks of negative COVID test results for staff and residents, which means family visitations for both assisted living and skilled nursing residents can resume effective Thursday.

Visits are limited to certain hours.

