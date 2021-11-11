Advertisement

Wind advisory tonight

By Beth Hall
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to get blustery later.

There’s a wind advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 9 p.m. today to 7 a.m. on Friday. Winds could gust to 50 miles per hour.

During the day, it will be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The day starts chilly, but temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Rain starts early Friday morning and wraps up by afternoon. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 50s.

A cold front will move through and knock temperatures down for the weekend and beyond.

Showers will be on and off on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Sunday and Monday could both see a mix of rain and snow. Highs will be in the low 40s both days.

It will be partly sunny with a small chance of snow on Tuesday. Highs will only be around 40.

It will be around 50 and mostly cloudy on Wednesday.

