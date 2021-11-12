Advertisement

100,000 lbs. of chicken patties recalled for potential contamination

Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.
Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Trader Joe’s is recalling about 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that the chicken might be contaminated with materials, including pieces of bone.

The items affected are two dozen frozen chicken products: Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.

Both products were sold at Trader Joe’s nationwide and produced between Aug. 16 and Sept. 29.

The USDA says the recall comes after a number of consumers complained about finding bones in the patties.

There are no reports, however, of anyone being hurt or becoming sick.

Customers are encouraged to throw the products away or return them to the store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital overload
7 hospitals in northern & central NY had to divert patients over the weekend
Dollar Tree store sign
Dollar Tree opening store in old Rite Aid building in Watertown
Carthage's Carter Kempney signs to play Division I lacrosse at Syracuse University.
Local athletes sign to continue careers at Division I schools
Scott Cooley
Lowville man accused of raping child in 2015
Pleasant Night Inn
The cost of caring for the homeless

Latest News

Homeless person
West Carthage mayor, county to discuss homeless issue
FILE — Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino arrives at Bayport-Blue Point High School to vote, in...
New York man arrested after death threat to GOP congressman
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden-Xi set virtual summit for Monday to discuss tensions
Loaded concrete truck overturns, shuts down road for hours