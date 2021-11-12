Athlete of the Week: Macy Shultz

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from South Jefferson who’s closing out an outstanding high school career. Her abilities on the pitch earning her this week’s title.

Macy Shultz closed out an outstanding varsity career on the pitch. She’s a 6 years varsity player, and was leading scorer for all those years. Macy’s a five time First Team All-Star, Section 3 Class B All-Star twice, and the school’s all time leading scorer with 131 goals and 37 assists for 299 points.

She’s left her mark on the Spartans’ sports program.

Macy is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for November 12, 2021.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

