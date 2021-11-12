Blue Devils gear up for state quarterfinals

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Blue Devils are back in the states for the first time since 2018 after defeating the Gouverneur Wildcats 32-12 in the Section X Class C championship game last weekend.

The Blue Devils will face Saranac Lake on Saturday in the state Class C quarterfinals in Plattsburgh with a trip to the state final-4 on the line.

“Saranac Lake, we haven’t seen that much of them,” coach Matt Tessmer said. “We have not seen them in person. We know they have -- just from film study we know they have a great offense. They have a very good running back, they have a very good quarterback, their receivers are all very good, and they have a very big and athletic offensive line so we know that’s gonna be a challenge. And defensively we see that they have some very aggressive kids.”

The Blue Devils enter Saturday’s contest with a 7-1 overall record, with their only loss a 1-point overtime defeat at the hands of Gouverneur.

Saranac Lake comes into the game with a 4-4 overall record, and punched their ticket to the states with a 36-35 overtime win over Saranac in the Section VII Class C title game.

The Blue Devil players feel the key to coming away with a win will be paying attention to detail.

“Watch a lot of film and prepare good,” quarterback Tristan Lovely said. “Our coaches do a good job with that. I think we just gotta play like we’re suppose to. I think we’re the best team in the state if we play like we’re suppose to.”

“We gotta play well, like we’ve been playing,” linebacker and offensive lineman Derek Barr said. “This is going to be a tough game against a tough team and hopefully we can come out with the win.”

“You know, just practicing every day at practice,” running back Drew Costello said. “Make sure we know what side the hand-off is coming on and just little things like that, that we just gotta clean up.”

In 2016 OFA beat Saranac Lake in the states en route to the Class C championship game at the Carrier Dome, where they lost to Newark Valley 39-34.

A return trip to the Dome with a different result is something OFA is hoping for this year.

