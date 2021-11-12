Dorothy Ann Dekin, 89, of Carthage

Dorothy Ann Dekin, 89, of S. James Street, died on Friday morning, November 12, 2021 at Carthage Area Hospital where she had been a patient for a week. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy Ann Dekin, 89, of S. James Street, died on Friday morning, November 12, 2021 at Carthage Area Hospital where she had been a patient for a week.

She was born in Lowville on January 10, 1932 the daughter of the late Michael and Bessie G. (Zawatski) Matuszcak. She graduated from Lowville Free Academy. Dorothy was united in marriage to Donald Wilbur Dekin in Lowville. The couple owned and operated the Valley Brook Drive-in-Theatre on the Burdicks Crossing Rd, Lyons Falls. Dorothy was the ticket seller, she loved her job, and the drive-in was her life. She enjoyed seeing everyone who came to watch the movies. She was glad to be part of the 50th anniversary in 2002, she retired in 2003. Dorothy and Don made their home in Carthage, he died on October 8, 1988.

She was a communicant of St. James Church.

She is survived by her son, Michael D.; her son-in-law, William “Bill” Noody; and her grandson, Michael W. Noody. She is predeceased by her daughter, Berenice A. Noody, her siblings, infant brother Edmund, her sister, Genevieve M. (Frank) Donaldson, and her brother, Robert M. (Josephine) Matuszczak.

Calling hours for family and friends will be on Tuesday, November 16th from 10:00 to 11:00am at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home. Followed by a funeral service at 11:00am, at the funeral home, with Rev. Todd Thibault, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery.

The Dekin family would like to thank the nursing staff and everyone at Carthage Area Hospital for the care of their mother. Memorials in Dorothy’s name may be made to: Carthage Area Rescue Squad, 200 Riverside Dr, Carthage, NY 13619

To leave an on-line condolence of sympathy: www.bezanillafh.com

