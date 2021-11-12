Firefighters called to Pamelia house fire
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in the town of Pamelia around noon Friday.
Volunteers were called to the County Route 53 home shortly after 11 a.m.
The fire started in a shed and spread to the adjacent home. 7 News reporter Emily Griffin reported from the scene that a car inside the shed was destroyed.
She said the smoke can be seen for miles. At least five fire departments responded and several tankers were being deployed.
This is a developing story. We expect to have more details later.
