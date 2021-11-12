Advertisement

Loaded concrete truck overturns, shuts down road for hours

(Source: Associated Press)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A crash involving a concrete truck created quite a challenge for first responders in St. Lawrence County Thursday.

State police said 25-year-old Peter Neale of Hannawa Falls lost control of the vehicle on Route 56 in the town of Colton shortly before 5 p.m.

According to police, first responders had to free Neale from the overturned truck. He was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he was treated for an arm injury and released.

Neale was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions. According to police, he told troopers he was unable to slow down on a sharp curve.

Back at the scene, police said crews were unable to set the truck upright because the concrete mixer was fully loaded and too heavy to lift.

According to police, the truck had to be cut away from the mixer barrel in order to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

The barrel, now containing hardened concrete, was still at the scene on Friday, police said.

Route 56 was closed between Hollywood and Stark roads for several hours Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital overload
7 hospitals in northern & central NY had to divert patients over the weekend
Dollar Tree store sign
Dollar Tree opening store in old Rite Aid building in Watertown
Carthage's Carter Kempney signs to play Division I lacrosse at Syracuse University.
Local athletes sign to continue careers at Division I schools
Scott Cooley
Lowville man accused of raping child in 2015
Pleasant Night Inn
The cost of caring for the homeless

Latest News

Homeless person
West Carthage mayor, county to discuss homeless issue
Firefighters battle a blaze on County Route 53 in the town of Pamelia.
Fire heavily damages Pamelia home
TV Dinner: Pumpkin Alfredo
Six runners will represent South Lewis in state cross country competition this weekend.
South Lewis runners look forward to state competition