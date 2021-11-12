Loaded concrete truck overturns, shuts down road for hours

TOWN OF COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A crash involving a concrete truck created quite a challenge for first responders in St. Lawrence County Thursday.

State police said 25-year-old Peter Neale of Hannawa Falls lost control of the vehicle on Route 56 in the town of Colton shortly before 5 p.m.

According to police, first responders had to free Neale from the overturned truck. He was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he was treated for an arm injury and released.

Neale was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions. According to police, he told troopers he was unable to slow down on a sharp curve.

Back at the scene, police said crews were unable to set the truck upright because the concrete mixer was fully loaded and too heavy to lift.

According to police, the truck had to be cut away from the mixer barrel in order to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

The barrel, now containing hardened concrete, was still at the scene on Friday, police said.

Route 56 was closed between Hollywood and Stark roads for several hours Thursday.

