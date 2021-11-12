Mark Macchione, 68, of Watertown

Mark Macchione, Watertown passed away Saturday, November 6th at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. He was 68 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mark Macchione, Watertown passed away Saturday, November 6th at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. He was 68 years old.

Born August 15, 1953, in Chicago, Illinois, the son to the late Joseph M. and Margaret E. Hellmuth Macchione.

He is survived by his wife, Belinda Young Macchione, Watertown; daughter, Stormi Macchione, Florida; 2 stepsons, Nathon Averell, Watertown; Brian Averell, South Carolina; 2 stepdaughters, Amy Conway, Watertown; Johanna Snyder, North Carolina; 14 step-grandchildren and 4 step-great-grandchildren.

Mark traveled the world as a truck driver for 43 years for various companies. After retiring Mark and Belinda returned to the North Country to be close to their family and to be able to spend time with their grandchildren.

Mark and Belinda enjoyed taking rides on his Harley, those times were very special to him. He was a very generous man; he was an organ donor and was able to give the gift of sight to someone in need.

Per Mark’s wishes there will not be any services held.

Per Mark's wishes there will not be any services held.

