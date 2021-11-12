Rain tapering off by afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures will fall throughout the day.

Rain tapers off by afternoon. Downpours could be heavy through the morning.

There’s a wind advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 7 a.m. A wind advisory for parts of the Adirondacks ends at 1 p.m.

Early highs were in the mid- to upper 50s. Temperatures will fall into the mid-40s for the afternoon.

Overnight lows will be around 40.

Showers are likely Saturday and will be off and on throughout the day.

There will be a mix of snow and rain in the early morning both Sunday and Monday,changing to all rain. Highs will be in the low 40s both days.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and around 40.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 50. There’s a chance of rain on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.