Service Notice: Kimberlee M. Trainham, 55, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Kimberlee M. Trainham will be 1:00pm Friday, November 19th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of her family. A calling hour will precede the funeral beginning at 12:00pm.

Kimberlee passed away in Daytona Beach October 15, 2021. She was 55 years old.

