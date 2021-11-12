Service Notice: Kimberlee M. Trainham, 55, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Kimberlee M. Trainham will be 1:00pm Friday, November 19th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of her family. A calling hour will precede the funeral beginning at 12:00pm.

Kimberlee passed away in Daytona Beach October 15, 2021. She was 55 years old.

