Sharon R. Drake, 74, of Alexandria Bay, passed away Sunday night at Upstate Medical Center where she had been a patient since October 25, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Sharon R. Drake, 74, of Alexandria Bay, passed away Sunday night at Upstate Medical Center where she had been a patient since October 25, 2021.

Sharon was born on June 22, 1947, in Ellensburg WA. She graduated from Shadle Park High School in Spokane, WA, where she lived prior to entering the US Air Force in August 1966, serving until December of 1967.

She married Richard L. Drake of Canton, NY, on June 15, 1967 at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Their first child was born in Clark AB, Philippine Islands Their second son was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and their third son was born in Grand Forks, AFB, North Dakota. They were stationed in Mississippi, Philippines Islands, South Dakota, Crete, Greece, North Dakota, Michigan and Lajas Field, Azores, Portugal, finally making their home in Alexandria Bay. They were always together.

Sharon worked as a medical administrator for 22 years at Connor Medical Center, Fort Drum, NY.

She and her family have lived in many places and have seen much of the country and the world, making their final home in Alexandria Bay.

Sharon is survived by her husband Richard, Alexandria Bay; sons Edward (Heather) Drake, Rochester, NY, and Ethan Drake, Rochester NY, a granddaughter, Tessa Rose Drake. She is predeceased by an infant son.

Sharon was a very loving, kind, generous, thoughtful and caring person with a heart of Gold. She always put other’s needs before her own. Her laugh was infectious and would light up the room. Sharon enjoyed working at the local thrift store in town where her job was sorting through the books and magazines. She would usually get to take a treasure or two to take home with her, that she would give to family. One of her passions was reading and educating herself. Another big part of her life was spending time at Gordon Court with her friends, sharing meals and playing Dominos. They were all a very important part of her life, sadly over the last few years she did not get to visit with the Covid restrictions. She was also involved in a knitting circle in town where she made many blankets which she gave as gifts for her family and friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. The day Tessa was born was one of the Best Days of her life, to finally be a Grandma was truly a special time for her. Together we enjoyed picnics, playing games, going on outings, boating and just being with each other.

She will be greatly missed. There are no goodbyes for us, wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 21st from 2-4 pm at Costello Funeral Home. A private burial service will be held at the family’s convenience at Nicholville Cemetery in Nicholville, NY.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.