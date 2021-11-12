Advertisement

South Lewis runners look forward to state competition

Six runners will represent South Lewis in state cross country competition this weekend.
Six runners will represent South Lewis in state cross country competition this weekend.(WWNY)
By Mel Busler
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Some north country high school cross country runners will be competing in the states this weekend in Chenengo Valley.

One of the programs represented is South Lewis.

Six girls make up the Falcons team, along with one boy who qualified for states at sectionals.

They’re all looking forward to representing the highly rated South Lewis squad this weekend.

Runners Lexi Bernard, Brynn Bernard, Madison Rhubart, Mallory Kraeger, Grace Bailey, Shelby Becraft, and Collin Stafford explain in the video.

You can also hear from South Lewis coach Jack Bernard.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital overload
7 hospitals in northern & central NY had to divert patients over the weekend
Dollar Tree store sign
Dollar Tree opening store in old Rite Aid building in Watertown
Carthage's Carter Kempney signs to play Division I lacrosse at Syracuse University.
Local athletes sign to continue careers at Division I schools
Scott Cooley
Lowville man accused of raping child in 2015
Pleasant Night Inn
The cost of caring for the homeless

Latest News

The OFA Blue Devils are back in the states for the first time since 2018.
Blue Devils gear up for state quarterfinals
OFA football state quarterfinal preview
Carthage's Carter Kempney signs to play Division I lacrosse at Syracuse University.
Local athletes sign to continue careers at Division I schools
College signings