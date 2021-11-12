South Lewis runners look forward to state competition

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Some north country high school cross country runners will be competing in the states this weekend in Chenengo Valley.

One of the programs represented is South Lewis.

Six girls make up the Falcons team, along with one boy who qualified for states at sectionals.

They’re all looking forward to representing the highly rated South Lewis squad this weekend.

Runners Lexi Bernard, Brynn Bernard, Madison Rhubart, Mallory Kraeger, Grace Bailey, Shelby Becraft, and Collin Stafford explain in the video.

You can also hear from South Lewis coach Jack Bernard.

