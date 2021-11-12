Toy truck taken from grave makes its way back to family

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - When a toy truck went missing in Gouverneur, it was more than just a trinket. Heartbroken, the family put out a plea to get it back - and it worked.

Francis Briggs was a longtime truck driver for Potters Industries in Potsdam. It’s what he was known for.

When he passed away in 2017, his family put a little toy truck on his grave.

Over the summer, it was stolen.

“Back in the summer it came up missing and I made a post on Facebook,” said Shelby Desormeaux, Briggs’ granddaughter.

The family made a plea for the truck’s return. Briggs’ widow, Denelda, was heartbroken over the loss.

“She’s been down; she misses grandpa,” said Desormeaux.

After more than three months with no luck, perhaps a miracle happened.

Desormeaux says a community member had seen the truck at someone else’s home and knew it wasn’t theirs, so they took it to the police.

“They instantly knew it was ours. So, I was able to surprise my grandma with it,” said Desormeaux.

“Oh, I’m tickled pink...You made my day,” said Denelda Briggs.

“It definitely made our family happy seeing her happy. Whoever brought that in, just know that you made my grandmother’s day,” said Desormeaux.

Where it has been remains a mystery, but Desormeaux says the family is just glad to have it back where it belongs - with her grandpa.

“It’s like a sign from him or something,” she said.

