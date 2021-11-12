TV Dinner: Pumpkin Alfredo

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a simple recipe that you can easily adapt however you want. Chef Chris Manning says it’s also a good way to use any pumpkin you have left over from your holiday baking.

The basic Pumpkin Alfredo recipe has six ingredients, plus the pasta, but there’s more you can do. The chef added some chopped cooked bacon and sautéed onion, celery, and bell pepper.

The chef prefers penne for this recipe, but you can use whatever pasta you like. He garnished it with shrimp, but you could also use chicken, venison, grilled steak, or leftover turkey.

Pumpkin Alfredo

- 1 teaspoon olive oil

- 1 tablespoon butter

- 2-3 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

- 1/2 cup pumpkin puree

- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

- 2 cups heavy cream

- 1 pound pasta, cooked

Sauté garlic in oil and butter until soft. Add pumpkin, Parmesan cheese, and cream. Let thicken over low heat until sauce coats the back of a spoon.

Toss in your pasta, garnish as desired, and serve.

