Watertown lawmakers to consider final water deal with Pamelia

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A finalized water deal between the city of Watertown and the town of Pamelia is on the agenda for next week’s city council meeting.

The town of Pamelia is consolidating its water districts into one central district and has requested to draw water from the city’s system at a connection already established on outer Bradley Street.

If approved, the town will pay for 3,000 cubic feet of water per day regardless of the actual amount used.

Based on the city’s current rate, the deal would bring in over $50,000 a year and City Manager Ken Mix says that sum could grow as the town of Pamelia continues to develop.

“It could increase as they bring on new customers. We’ll be getting half of their water consumption; that all depends on how much growth they have out in Pamelia,” he said.

Also on Monday night’s agenda is an agreement between the city and Barton & Loguidice to improve the intersection at Arsenal and Arcade streets.

The designs call for new traffic and pedestrian signals, enhanced crosswalks, appropriate signage and pavement markings.

The proposal from the engineering firm is slated at just over $43,000 and, if approved, would begin in the spring of 2022.

