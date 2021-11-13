AARP addressing digital divides and healthcare hassles

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Released earlier this week, a study done by AARP New York shows the challenges faced by those ages 50+ in rural areas of the state.

One of the findings shows rural areas lose residents 4 to 5 times faster than urban areas.

“It leaves a lot of people who are older and possibly more fragile without that support system of the families and loved ones and neighbors,” said Beth Finkel, AAPR’s New York State Director.

Finkel says what was found in this report needs to be addressed at the state level.

One issue she points out is access and affordability of high speed internet.

“Strikingly, those 65 and over lacked access at almost 3 times the rate of New Yorkers aged 18-64,” said State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

AARP New York recommends the state overcome the digital divide in rural communities by funding local agencies that help older adults adopt high speed technology.

The report says there’s also problems in healthcare; the ratio of physicians to patients is lower than that of urban centers.

“When we looked at the data, it was absolutely so clear that it was totally imbalanced. I mean, we’re talking about necessities of life, right?” said Finkel.

AARP New York advocates for increased funding for in-home healthcare workers and addressing workforce issues in rural communities.

The organization will make these recommendations and more when the legislative session begins again in Janaury 2022.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.