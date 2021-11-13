Charlotte B. Cook, 86, of Massena

Charlotte B. Cook, age 86, formerly of Clarkson Avenue, passed away peacefully at the Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center Wednesday evening (Nov 10, 2021). (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Charlotte B. Cook, age 86, formerly of Clarkson Avenue, passed away peacefully at the Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center Wednesday evening (Nov 10, 2021).

The family of Charlotte Cook would like to thank the staff and caretakers at the Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing center for their continuous care and dedication during this trying time and for the superb care for their mother during her 7 years residency.

Charlotte was born in Massena on November 16, 1934 to the late Romeo and Delia Bosse. She attended Massena Schools and graduated from Massena High School in 1953. She married the love of her life, Frederick B. Cook on September 3, 1955 at Sacred Heart Church by Rev. Jake Downs. She was a past member of the K of C ladies Auxiliary, she was also a communicant of Sacred Heart Church. Charlotte also belonged to the “Home Bureau” club and was the loudest hockey mom in the stands!

She is survived by her three daughters; Zoeann and Thomas Carey of Mesa, AZ, Deanna Maguire and Mary Murray of Charleston, SC, Gretchen and Frank Perry of Norfolk, Virginia and two sons, Ted and Annette Cook of Cary, NC, and Andy and Apey of Massena, NY. Charlotte is also survived by her 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband Frederick in 2017, her sisters Suzanne Collins of Massena, NY; Mary-Paul and Richard Grush of Albuquerque, NM; Deanna Griffin of Tusla, OK; Janet Frank of Tulsa, OK and a brother Sonny Bosse, of Bradenton. FL

There will be a private viewing for the family along with a private funeral service at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Burial to take place following services in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to make a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association; Franklin Square Station Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218.

