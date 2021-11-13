Advertisement

Elaine Adell Reynolds Gruneisen, 93, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Elaine Adell Reynolds Gruneisen, 93, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam...
Elaine Adell Reynolds Gruneisen, 93, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.(Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Elaine Adell Reynolds Gruneisen, 93, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Funeral services will be announced and held in the spring of next year and arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Elaine was born in Gouverneur on July 14, 1928, the daughter of William G. and Burnice L. (Williams) Reynolds. She attended school in Bigelow, Richville, and graduated from Gouverneur High School and Central City Business Institute (CCBI) in Syracuse. Elaine worked a variety of jobs including at Hunter Electro Copyist, and Crouse-Hinds Hospital in Syracuse and for Arthur Hart, Bligh Dodds, and Van Wight, Gouverneur Central School, and Empire Livestock.

She married Erwin W. “Bill” Gruneisen on June 29, 1950 in Gouverneur with Rev. Harold A. Thomas officiating. Elaine is survived by her sons Donald W. and Lorie Gruneisen of Potsdam, Mark T. and Julia Gruneisen of Tijeras, New Mexico, her 4 grandchildren Devin, Drew, Abigail, and Dylan, a sister Jean E. Reynolds of Canton, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and her siblings William D. Reynolds, Margaret B. Clark, and Welby N. Reynolds.

Throughout her life, Elaine was renown by family and friends for her extraordinary baking skills, hospitality to family friends, and the meticulous care she put into maintaining her home and property. As a mother, she fostered an appreciation for music, academics, and ethics while encouraging her sons to pursue professional careers. In high school, she developed a fondness and aptitude for math and, in recent years, was inspired by books about the elegance of mathematics in modern cosmology. She loved working with numbers and was particularly fascinated by the nature of rational numbers and repeating decimals. She loved music and enjoyed building a library of her favorite recordings, particularly those by her favorite artist, Frank Sinatra.

Memorial donations in honor of Elaine are encouraged to the Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 164, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Phillip M. Bush, a former resident of the Brookside Community in Lowville passed away on...
Phillip M. Bush, 93, of Lowville
Charlotte B. Cook, age 86, formerly of Clarkson Avenue, passed away peacefully at the Massena...
Charlotte B. Cook, 86, of Massena
Candles
Thomas E. “Tom” Kalal, 82, of Morley
Candles
Sterling S. Trimm Sr., 91, of Winthrop

Obituaries

Martin A. Wicke, 89, passed away in Massena peacefully on Saturday morning, November 13, 2021...
Martin A. Wicke, 89, of Massena
Frederick C. Benedetto, 94, of Elm Street, Watertown, passed away November 11, 2021 at Hospice...
Frederick C. Benedetto, 94, of Watertown
The spirit of Christmas was in the air at Sackets Harbor Saturday, as was the swiping of credit...
Holiday shopping begins as Sackets Harbor craft fair encourages people to shop local
A local veterans organization is helping those in need.
Veterans group provides winter necessities to homeless in Watertown
Football was the name of the game Friday with the Section 3 Class A Final and a State 4 Playoff...
Friday Sports: Watertown, Massena football seasons come to an end
Friday Sports: Watertown, Massena football seasons come to an end