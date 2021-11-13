Fred B.”Buzzy” Haggett Jr., 82, of Watertown

Fred B.“Buzzy” Haggett Jr., 82, of Littleton NH, passed away on November 7, 2021 under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County as a result of cancer in Watertown, NY with his family and his dogs by side. (Source: Funeral Home)

LITTLETON, New Hampshire (WWNY) - Fred B.“Buzzy” Haggett Jr., 82, of Littleton NH, passed away on November 7, 2021 under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County as a result of cancer in Watertown, NY with his family and his dogs by side.

Fred was born on March 21, 1939, in Concord NH to Fred and Marion Haggett Sr. of Northfield, NH where he grew up on the family farm. He graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School, Class of 1957 and then graduated from The Thompson School of Agriculture at the UNH, class of 1959. While there he was presented the Davis Award given for the highest marks for 2 years in the Dairy Herd division.

On June 8, 1963, Fred married Janice Lynaugh in Canterbury, NH who predeceased him on August 23, 2020. They celebrated 57 years of marriage.

He was employed by Merrimack Farmers Exchange where he was a top route salesman and Wirthmore Feeds where he was a sales representative for the company in Wilton, NH. Fred was also employed as accountant by Lund Ski in Laconia and for Larson Hockey Stick Co. in St. Albans, Vt. in the 1960′s. He was in the US Army National Guard for eight years.

He and his wife loved the mountains of NH and settled in Littleton, NH in 1970. He was employed as a accountant for the Littleton Water and Light Co., Hugh Gallen Auto Dealership. He secured employment with the New Hampshire State Parks and worked at the Flume Gorge and at Cannon Mountain Snow Making in Franconia Notch for 20 years until his retirement in 2001. He loved maintaining the trails, driving the bus, and helping the tourists at the Gorge in the summer and working the night shift making snow at Cannon Mountain in the winter.

Fred was a very capable person who did all his own maintenance work including plumbing, electrical and carpentry. Friends often turned to him for help with repairs.

An avid hiker Fred enjoyed the outdoors and spent many weekends hiking and snowshoeing the White Mountain range trails with his children and dogs. His nephew has fond memories of hiking and fishing with “Uncle Buzzy” and cooking their fish over the campfire. Since a young child he was a devoted animal lover and always had a dog, or two, by his side. He loved them as much as they loved him, and he always had them with him.

Fred enjoyed camping with his family and continued to do so after retirement. He built his first camper trailer in the family barn when he was senior in high school. He could make a delicious dinner in an iron kettle over the open campfire.

Fred enjoyed one last camping trip to Gettysburg PA and down Skyline Drive in Virginia with his daughter and all his dogs before entering Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown NY on 11/3/21.

Fred will be deeply missed by his daughter Stacey Bristow, of Watertown, NY, son Allen (Leigh) of Littleton NH; 6 grandchildren Jaclyn, Megan, Alicia, Jonathan, Christopher, and Jordan and 7 great grandchildren Brooklyn Dillon, Shyanne, Danielle, Connor, Caspain, Calvin and his sister, Linda (Bob) Fife of Canterbury NH and nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his wife, his parents, his sister Carolyn Small.

A graveside service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Littleton NH on November 20, 2021, at 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Riverside Animal Rescue, 236 Riverside Avenue, Lunenburg, VT 05906

Online condolence may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

