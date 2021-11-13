Advertisement

Frederick C. Benedetto, 94, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Frederick C. Benedetto, 94, of Elm Street, Watertown, passed away November 11, 2021 at Hospice...
Frederick C. Benedetto, 94, of Elm Street, Watertown, passed away November 11, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County, with his family by his side.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frederick C. Benedetto, 94, of Elm Street, Watertown, passed away November 11, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County, with his family by his side.

Mr. Benedetto was born January 17, 1927, in Pyrites, New York, son of Dominic and Vincenza (Surace) Benedetto. He graduated from Watertown High School, Jefferson Community College and Cornell University with a bachelor’s degree in Human Resources. Mr. Benedetto served in the United States Navy during WWII on the USS Portsmouth as a machinist mate. He was honorably discharged. He married Katherine S. Scordo on September 17, 1949, at Saint Anthony’s Church with Monsignor Claude Sechi officiating.

Mr. Benedetto worked for the New York Air Brake as a machinist for several years until he retired. He then became the business agent for the Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Lodge 761, District 65 (New York Air Brake, LLC). He was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church, volunteering for the Mt. Carmel Festival. He was a member of the Italian American Civic Association, volunteering for the Bravo Italian Fest. Mr. Benedetto was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Lodge 761, District 65 ( New York Air Brake, LLC). He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and wintering at his home in Boynton Beach, Florida.

He is survived by his wife Katherine, the daughter of Vincenzo and Marianna Scordo, one of eleven children, and several nieces and nephews. His brother Fortunato died at birth, his sisters Anna Bussell, Mary Schilt and Frances Soluri all died before him.

There will be no calling hours. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10 am at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, or to the Italian American Civic Association, 192 Bellew Ave. Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Martin A. Wicke, 89, passed away in Massena peacefully on Saturday morning, November 13, 2021...
Martin A. Wicke, 89, of Massena
The spirit of Christmas was in the air at Sackets Harbor Saturday, as was the swiping of credit...
Holiday shopping begins as Sackets Harbor craft fair encourages people to shop local
A local veterans organization is helping those in need.
Veterans group provides winter necessities to homeless in Watertown
Football was the name of the game Friday with the Section 3 Class A Final and a State 4 Playoff...
Friday Sports: Watertown, Massena football seasons come to an end

Obituaries

Friday Sports: Watertown, Massena football seasons come to an end
Fred B.“Buzzy” Haggett Jr., 82, of Littleton NH, passed away on November 7, 2021 under the care...
Fred B.”Buzzy” Haggett Jr., 82, of Watertown
WWNY Toy truck taken from grave makes its way back to family
WWNY Blast From the Past: 2006 Marilley’s General Store auction
WWNY
WWNY State: child abuse claims against foster parents were unfounded
WWNY Watertown lawmakers to consider final water deal with Pamelia