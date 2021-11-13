Frederick C. Benedetto, 94, of Watertown

Frederick C. Benedetto, 94, of Elm Street, Watertown, passed away November 11, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County, with his family by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frederick C. Benedetto, 94, of Elm Street, Watertown, passed away November 11, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County, with his family by his side.

Mr. Benedetto was born January 17, 1927, in Pyrites, New York, son of Dominic and Vincenza (Surace) Benedetto. He graduated from Watertown High School, Jefferson Community College and Cornell University with a bachelor’s degree in Human Resources. Mr. Benedetto served in the United States Navy during WWII on the USS Portsmouth as a machinist mate. He was honorably discharged. He married Katherine S. Scordo on September 17, 1949, at Saint Anthony’s Church with Monsignor Claude Sechi officiating.

Mr. Benedetto worked for the New York Air Brake as a machinist for several years until he retired. He then became the business agent for the Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Lodge 761, District 65 (New York Air Brake, LLC). He was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church, volunteering for the Mt. Carmel Festival. He was a member of the Italian American Civic Association, volunteering for the Bravo Italian Fest. Mr. Benedetto was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, Lodge 761, District 65 ( New York Air Brake, LLC). He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and wintering at his home in Boynton Beach, Florida.

He is survived by his wife Katherine, the daughter of Vincenzo and Marianna Scordo, one of eleven children, and several nieces and nephews. His brother Fortunato died at birth, his sisters Anna Bussell, Mary Schilt and Frances Soluri all died before him.

There will be no calling hours. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10 am at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, or to the Italian American Civic Association, 192 Bellew Ave. Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.