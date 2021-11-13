Friday Sports: Watertown, Massena football seasons come to an end

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Football was the name of the game Friday with the Section 3 Class A Final and a State 4 Playoff game.

Top seed Indian River met CBA in the Section 3 Class A Championship at the Carrier Dome.

In the 1st quarter, CBA scores on their first possession when Jordan Rae hits Syair Torrence for a 13 yard touchdown: 6-0 CBA.

On their next possession, its Rae to Torrence once again. This one from 14 yards out: 12-0 CBA.

Still in the 1st quarter, it’s Rae with his 3rd touchdown pass of the quarter, this one to Amarri Pitts: 18-0 CBA after 1.

In the 2nd quarter, Rae hooks up with Torrence for a 35-yard strike: 26-0 CBA at the half.

CBA goes on to beat Indian River 61-26.

Massena met Peru in the State Class B Regionals.

Zach O’Connell hits Keegan Smith: 7-0 Peru.

Then it was Jack Hanson going in from 2 yards out: 14-0 Peru.

Landon Duprey then breaks free and scampers 23 yards for the score: 21-0 Peru.

O’Connell hits Smith for a 42 yard touchdown as Peru beats Massena 48-6.

General Brown Girls’ Lacrosse goalie Megan Bennett made it official Friday afternoon as she signed a letter of intent to continue her lacrosse career at Division 2 Daemen College in Buffalo.

Bennett looking forward to being a part of a start-up program that will play in the East Coast Conference and will begin competition in the spring of 2023.

”I wanted to go there because they have a really good pre-med program and after visiting there for academics, I found out that they were starting a lacrosse program and I met their coach. She’s a really nice lady so they gave me a spot on the team,” said Bennett.

”I am very proud of Megan. She’s worked both academically and on different lacrosse teams. This has been her dream come true. When she found Daemen was opening a women’s lacrosse program, it fit all her boxes and she was already so excited about going to school,” said Tamara Bennett, Megan’s mother.

Bennett not only excels on the lacrosse field, but in the classroom as well, where she is a member of the National Honor Society and a 4 year Scholar Athlete. Traits General Brown Girls’ Lacrosse Coach Katelyn Longamore says will make Bennett successful at the next level.

”They’re getting a wonderful person. She’s hard working, she’s driven. She’s always supportive of her team. She will never give up. I mean, she’s one of those goalies that will take her anger and use it in a game and just improve every second,” said Longamore.

Another talented Lady Lions lacrosse player taking her talents to the next level.

Friday Sports Scores

HS Football

CBA 55, Indian River 6

Peru 48, Massena 6

Men’s College Hockey

Dartmouth 3, St. Lawrence 2

Harvard 2, Clarkson 6

SUNY Brockport 3, SUNY Potsdam 0

SUNY Canton 4, Anna Maria 2

Women’s College Hockey

Mercyhurst 3, St. Lawrence 2

Clarkson 5, Lindenwood 3

SUNY Canton 4, SUNY Morrisville 2

Men’s College Basketball

Messiah 69, Clarkson 57

St. Lawrence 80, Alfred State 67

Hilbert 72, SUNY Canton 66

Women’s College Basketball

Penn State Behrend 91, SUNY Canton 60

SUNY Potsdam 72, Norwich 31

College Volleyball

Clarkson 3, Stevenson 1

