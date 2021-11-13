Holiday shopping begins as Sackets Harbor craft fair encourages people to shop local

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The spirit of Christmas was in the air at Sackets Harbor Saturday, as was the swiping of credit cards.

The Sackets Harbor Ballroom teamed up with local vendors to host it’s 3rd annual Christmas Market.

There were plenty of holiday goodies up for grabs, all benefiting local businesses.

This year’s market was ticketed by time slot, so customer crowd size could be held to a minimum.

The event was a success even before doors opened as tickets sold out earlier this week!

Vendors there will tell you it’s important to shop local during the busy Christmas season.

“Most of the things are one of a kind and it’s just kind of extra special that you can support a small business because your supporting local businesses, you know, local families that are also shopping local,” said Christine Watkins.

“The holidays make up a third or a half of my yearly income, so the holidays are huge. Which means it’s crazy but it’s also exciting, it’s really wonderful to be able to talk to people face to at event’s like this,” said Kirsten Sparenborg.

Plus, shopping feels even better when you’re also helping local organizations.

All ticket proceeds and monetary donations from the market are going to the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County and the Sackets Harbor Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.