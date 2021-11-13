Martin A. Wicke, 89, of Massena

Martin A. Wicke, 89, passed away in Massena peacefully on Saturday morning, November 13, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Martin A. Wicke, 89, passed away in Massena peacefully on Saturday morning, November 13, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Martin was born on December 27, 1931 in Watertown, NY, son of the late Martin R. and Dorothy (Alexander) Wicke. He graduated in 1950 from Massena Central and lived in California for many years before returning home where he was a dedicated employee to the Village of Massena for over 30 years, retiring at the age of 59, enjoying over 30 years of retirement with his wife, family and friends.

Martin’s love and pride was his family and his wife Elizabeth (Zappia), celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on September 23rd of this year. He relished every moment with his wife, children and grandchildren and enjoying a meal and having a laugh with family and friends. Martin loved traveling with his wife during retirement, watching sports, was an old movie enthusiast, being very handy, enjoyed working on his and anyone’s home projects, and once an avid golfer, a sport he enjoyed watching most in his later years.

He was a devout Roman Catholic, a member of St. Mary’s Parish for over 60 years, and a member of the Knights of Columbus in Massena. Martin will be remembered for his very kind heart, his straight talk, being a wonderful and caring husband, father, grandfather and friend. Martin enjoyed the simple things in life, always enjoyed helping others, and had a great sense of humor that provided laughter at every family function. His seat at the head of the table during the traditional family Sunday dinners will be missed immensely but he leaves many cherished, happy memories with his large, loving family. Martin truly appreciated his wife’s Italian culture and extended family that provided so much love and enjoyment throughout their marriage.

Martin is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Zappia), a son, David Wicke, Albany, NY, a daughter, Jennifer (Steve) LaBarge of Massena, NY, and son, John (Mia) Wicke of Massena, NY; sister-in-law Pauline (Dominic) Terminelli of Massena, NY and sister-in-law, Anita Zappia of Boca Raton, Florida and his beautiful grandchildren who loved spending time with their caring and loving Pop.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Paula, in 2019, their first born.

The family will be celebrating Martin’s life in a Memorial Mass at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Martin’s remembrance may be made to St. Peter’s Parish in Massena or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena, NY where condolences can be offered at www.donaldsonfh.com

