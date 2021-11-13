Phillip M. Bush, 93, of Lowville

Phillip M. Bush, a former resident of the Brookside Community in Lowville passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Lewis County Extended Care Facility under hospice care. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Phillip M. Bush, a former resident of the Brookside Community in Lowville passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Lewis County Extended Care Facility under hospice care. He was 93 years old.

Mr. Bush was born on May 15, 1928, the 11th and youngest child of Henry J. and Laurana Murphy Bush. His family lived in a railroad depot in the East Martinsburg area where he was born.

He graduated from Lowville Free Academy in 1945, joining the U.S. Navy from January 1946 to December 1947 as Seaman 2nd Class. Following his stint in the Navy, he attended Lemoyne College for a brief period of time.

Phillip married Shirley Secor on October 7, 1950 at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Bergenfield, NJ. They lived in Lowville where they raised their six children.

Mr. Bush was widely known in the North Country as a superb natural athlete in several sports: baseball, basketball, bowling, and golf. He belonged to a hunting club and at one time was an avid fisherman. In his later years he enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and having morning coffee with his friends.

After over 30 years as a Metropolitan Life Insurance agent and assistant manager, Phillip then spent several years in food service, including management of Lloyd’s of Lowville for a time and a small diner at AMF. During their retirement, he and his wife Shirley enjoyed 19 years in Myrtle Beach during the winter months.

He was a long-standing member of the Lowville Elks #1605 BPOE; the Carlowden Country Club, Veteran of Foreign Wars and St. Peter’s Church.

He was pre-deceased by 7 brothers and 3 sisters: Raymond, Beatrice (Niles) Andre, Germain, Margaret (Lawrence) Wahling, Eugene, Gerald, Doris (Gilbert) Thisse, Harold, James and Ralph.

Phillip is survived by his wife Shirley and his six children:

Laurana (Bernard) Daley of Lowville; Jacqueline (Michael) Johndrow of Warwick, NY; Daniel of Charlotte, NC; Deborah (Martin) Hirschy of Manassas, VA, Rebecca Jackson of Bluffton, SC, and Matthew (Holly) Bush of Watertown, NY. (Phillip was also pre-deceased by his son-in-law, Roger Jackson.) He had 18 grandchildren: Anthony (Elizabeth) Johndrow, Greg (Judy) Daley, Andrea (Seth) Arvanites, Nicole (Stephen) Johndrow Wilson, Brock (Jennifer) Hirschy, Bradley (Desiree) Hirschy, Amanda (Dustin) Dobson, Joshua (Christy) Bush, Tyler (Carrie) Bush, Travis Jackson, Danielle Jackson, Alexa (Fred) March, Kyle (Bekah) Bush, Cole (Mikalya) Bush, Troy Bush, Kaela (Joe)Sporre, Dana Bush and Logan Bush. He was “Big Papa” to 15 great-grandchildren: Ryan and Sean Daley, Devon Johndrow Wilson, Griffin and Henry Bush, Kirsten and Daniel Bush, Cordia and Lydia Hirschy, Jackson and Ryder Hirschy, Wyatt March, Adelaide and Paul Bush, and Beckham Bush.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Monday, November 15th from 10:00am until Noon, at the Sundquist Funeral Home, followed by a brief service with Rev. Mr. Thomas Yousey, Deacon, officiating. Burial will follow in Lowville Rural Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Memorials in Phil’s name may be made to: Friends of Lewis County Hospice, Inc., P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

