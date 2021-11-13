Sterling S. Trimm Sr., 91, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Sterling S. Trimm Sr., 91, a resident of 196 Converse Road, Winthrop, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Mr. Trimm passed away early Saturday morning at his home. Among his survivors is his wife, Gloria. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Sterling S. Trimm Sr.

